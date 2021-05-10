Former President Donald Trump considered 'bona fide employee' of Mar-a-Lago Club

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump is a "bona fide" employee of his Palm Beach resort and therefore entitled to live there, the town attorney has concluded.

After reviewing a 1993 declaration of use agreement between Palm Beach, Trump and his Mar-a-Lago Club, Town Attorney John C. Randolph "offered a legal opinion that the agreement doesn't specifically prohibit former President Trump from residing at Mar-a-Lago," Randolph confirmed in an email to WPTV over the weekend.

Randolph also advised that, under the town's zoning code, "private clubs may provide living quarters for bona fide employees."

The town's code reads as follows:

"Employee means any person generally working onsite for the establishment and includes sole proprietors, partners, limited partners, corporate officers and the like."

Randolph said evidence was presented supporting the fact that Trump is a "bona fide employee" of the club.

Because the mayor and Town Council did not object to Randolph's legal analysis, there is no action for the town to take.

That conclusion seemingly brings an end to the dispute as to whether Trump is legally allowed to live on the property.

Trump has been living at Mar-a-Lago since leaving the White House in January.

In February, the Town Council heard from lawyers on both sides of the issue but didn't make a determination on the matter.

Attempts to contact Trump's attorney, John B. Marion, and Palm Beach Mayor Danielle Moore seeking comment were unsuccessful.