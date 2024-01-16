What's Gov. Ron DeSantis' next move after 2nd place finish in Iowa?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Following his second-place finish in the Iowa caucuses, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to a crowd in South Carolina on Tuesday.

"Nikki Haley said only the top two from Iowa, you know, go on to be viable," DeSantis said. "Well, guess what? We punched our tickets out of Iowa yesterday."

GOP candidates are now focusing their attention on New Hampshire and the Palmetto State.

Scripps News Where Republican candidates go next after the Iowa caucuses Justin Boggs

"I'm asking for your support next month when South Carolina votes," DeSantis said.

The Florida governor quickly moved on from Iowa, which has been an area of focus for several months where he visited every county to drum up support.

Still, former President Donald Trump delivered a sizable victory in the Hawkeye State on Monday, leaving some questions about his campaign.

WPTV Florida Atlantic University political science professor Kevin Wagner discusses some of the challenges facing Gov. Ron DeSantis in his pursuit of the GOP nomination.

"The strategy going forward, I think that's going to be a challenge. My suspicion is that he won't put as much focus on New Hampshire," Florida Atlantic University political science professor Kevin Wagner said. "He'll focus on South Carolina but defeating [former President Donald] Trump or even Nikki Haley in South Carolina is going to be a challenge."

Wagner said finishing second in Iowa means there's no immediate demand for DeSantis to step out of the race.

The FAU professor said it could still be difficult to convince substantial donors that there's a path to winning the nomination.

WPTV Thomas James explains why what happens in other states' primaries won't impact who he votes for in Florida.

"Ironically, campaigns don't end because you lose at the ballot box," Wagner said. "Mostly they end because you run out of money."

For South Florida voters, some said what happens in Iowa or New Hampshire won't impact their decision.

"I wouldn't vote for (DeSantis)," voter Thomas James said. "I guess I'm hooked on Trump."

Autumn Ethen said she was unmoved.

"No, my vote is secure, it's lies where it lies. It's a right and a privilege and no matter what I'm going to vote for who I'm going to vote for," Ethen said.