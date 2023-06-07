Wellington Mayor Anne Gerwig announces run for state represenative

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Wellington Mayor Anne Gerwig on Wednesday announced she is running as a Republican candidate for State representative District 93 in the 2024 election.

Gerwig, 59, is challenging incumbent Democratic State Rep. Katherine Waldron.

“I am running for state representative to bring my many years of experience and knowledge representing Wellington and District 93 to Tallahassee," she said. "No other candidate has the experience I have representing our district."

She said "some of the issues I want to focus on in Tallahassee include, reducing the cost of homeowner insurance, protecting home rule, advancing local transportation initiatives -– to cut down on traffic and congestion, and continuing to be an advocate for education."

Gerwig was the first mayor in Wellington to be re-elected without opposition. Her term ends in March 24.

She also served for six years as a Wellington Village Council member.

Gerwig is a 54-year resident of Palm Beach County and a 33-year resident of Wellington and District 93.

She is the current director of client communications for Alan Gerwig & Associates, Inc., a Wellington-based engineering firm.