Watch Now
NewsPolitical

Actions

Wellington Mayor Anne Gerwig announces run for state represenative

She has served 14 years in village and seeks District 93 seat
Wellington Mayor Anne Gerwig apologizes for Facebook comments
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
"I apologize for that because it wasn't written very well," Wellington Mayor Anne Gerwig said of her June 1 Facebook post.
Wellington Mayor Anne Gerwig apologizes for Facebook comments
Posted at 5:38 PM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 17:38:45-04

WELLINGTON, Fla. — Wellington Mayor Anne Gerwig on Wednesday announced she is running as a Republican candidate for State representative District 93 in the 2024 election.

Gerwig, 59, is challenging incumbent Democratic State Rep. Katherine Waldron.

“I am running for state representative to bring my many years of experience and knowledge representing Wellington and District 93 to Tallahassee," she said. "No other candidate has the experience I have representing our district."

She said "some of the issues I want to focus on in Tallahassee include, reducing the cost of homeowner insurance, protecting home rule, advancing local transportation initiatives -– to cut down on traffic and congestion, and continuing to be an advocate for education."

Bobby Powell (left) and Mack Bernard

Political

State Sen. Mack Bernard, County Commissioner Bobby Powell announce runs in swap

Allen Cone
5:16 PM, Jun 07, 2023

Gerwig was the first mayor in Wellington to be re-elected without opposition. Her term ends in March 24.

She also served for six years as a Wellington Village Council member.

Gerwig is a 54-year resident of Palm Beach County and a 33-year resident of Wellington and District 93.

She is the current director of client communications for Alan Gerwig & Associates, Inc., a Wellington-based engineering firm.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7