State Sen. Mack Bernard, County Commissioner Bobby Powell announce runs in swap

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — District 24 State Sen. Bobby Powell and District 7 Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard, two West Palm Beach Democrats, have announced they are swapping political runs in each of their districts in 2024.

Bernard, 47, is term limited. Powell's current Senate term ends in 2026 and he will have to leave office early to run for the County Commission. Powell, 47, beat back a challenge from his Republican opponent in November 2022.

WPTV State Sen. Bobby Powell says he has had a gun pulled on him by officers on three separate occasions.

Powell, who has served as a state legislator since 2012, announced Wednesday he will be running for the county seat that serves central Palm Beach County, including all or parts of Briny Breezes, Delray Beach, Gulf Stream, Hypoluxo, Lantana, Mangonia Park, Palm Beach, Palm Beach Shores, Riviera Beach, South Palm Beach and West Palm Beach.

“As state senator and former member of the Florida House, I have worked to build consensus and develop relationships locally, statewide and nationally that I will use to continue strengthening Palm Beach County," Powell said in a news release." "As a trusted leader, I have consistently advocated for our residents with transparency, accountability, and truthfulness."

He explained he has dealt with a $100 billion plus budget, secured more than $100 million dollars in neighborhood improvement projects, and has "provided best in class services to support our residents and community."

"I am ready to bring my experience to the County Commission. No one will work harder than me to ensure District 7 has a voice our community can trust to show up and work for them,” Powell said.

WPTV Commissioner Mack Bernard outlines how the bond proposal would help improve the Palm Beach County lack of affordable housing.

Bernard, elected in 2016, announced his political plans Monday. He has served terms as county mayor and county vice mayor. In 2008, Bernard was a Delray Beach commissioner and deputy vice mayor. He then served in the Florida Legislature as a member of the Florida House District 84 from 2009-12. Bernard ran in the 2012 election for Florida State Senate District 27 but lost.

“I have served our community at the state, county and municipal level," Bernard said. "As county commissioner, I have worked to reduce our unemployment rate, create more affordable housing options, protect our water resources and environment, and cut property taxes. As state senator, I will be ready to hit the ground running on day one."

In the Legislature, Benard served as the President of the Palm Beach County Caucus of Black Elected Officials and was recognized for his work advocating for Florida's small businesses.

Bernard has served on the Florida Association of Counties’ Tax, Finance and Administration Committee and as a member of the Florida Elections Commission"where he ensured integrity and transparency in Florida elections," according to a news release.