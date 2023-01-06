US Rep. Brian Mast nominates Kevin McCarthy to become Speaker of the House but impasse continues

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As of Thursday evening, there continued to be no Speaker of the House following a third day of voting.

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., nominated Kevin McCarthy during the eighth round of voting, as the California lawmaker continues to attempt to become the leader of the House of Representatives.

"I fear that we don't live up to what some of our friends and brothers and sisters in arms have very literally given their lives for," Mast said while announcing the nomination. "I don't mind saying that, on occasion, that absolutely brings a tear to my eye."

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., pumps his fist as he votes for himself a tenth time in the House chamber as the House meets for the third day to elect a speaker and convene the 118th Congress in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.

However, McCarthy once again failed to gain the elusive 218 votes to capture the top job, prolonging the stalemate.

Mast's inspiring words fell flat as the division among Republicans continued.

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., even voted for former President Donald Trump to become Speaker of the House.

Democrat Jared Moskowitz, who was elected in November to serve Florida's 23rd Congressional District, tweeted from the House floor about a "sneaker caucus."

Moskowitz officially can't be sworn into office until a speaker is selected.

Moskowitz tweeted about starting a "sneaker caucus."



"With his current record, Kevin McCarthy will not make the playoffs," Moskowitz tweeted.

Florida Atlantic University political science professor Kevin Wagner said there appears no end to the failing votes until one side gives up.

"They clearly don't have enough votes to elevate one their own, so at the end of the day I haven't heard a real good rationalization of what the end game will be," Wagner said.