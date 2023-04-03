Former President Donald Trump expected to leave for New York ahead of arraignment

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Former President Donald Trump on Monday is expected to depart his Mar-a-Lago estate for New York, where he's been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury.

Trump was expected to leave from Palm Beach International Airport on his private plane Monday morning and fly to New York before Tuesday's arraignment.

The former president and 2024 presidential candidate was indicted last week in connection with the ongoing investigation by New York prosecutors into a hush-money scheme involving adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

Trump's supporters have been gathering near his Mar-a-Lago home and his West Palm Beach golf club since Thursday's indictment was handed down.

He's believed to be staying the night at his Manhattan residence before appearing in court. After the arraignment, Trump intends to return to Mar-a-Lago, where he's scheduled to provide public remarks Tuesday night.