Watch Now
NewsPolitical

Actions

Trump supporters gather in Doral outside former president's property

'I got to stand 100% behind Trump,' one supporter says
Ahead of Tuesday's arraignment, Donald Trump's supporters gathered outside his property in Doral.
Posted at 7:45 PM, Jun 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-12 20:04:50-04

DORAL, Fla. — The day before his scheduled appearance in a federal courtroom, Donald Trump arrived at his Trump National Doral Golf Club, which is about 9 miles from downtown Miami.

A crowd of supporters lined the sidewalk along the street leading up to the entrance to the club as Trump's motorcade arrived just before 3:30 pm Monday.

"I got to stand 100% behind Trump," said one supporter.

Political

Trump supporter calls indictment 'bogus travesty'

Stephanie Susskind
6:27 PM, Jun 12, 2023

As the motorcade arrived, the SUVs slowed down supposedly to allow Trump to wave to the crowd of supporters and media.

"Because he still supports us, we got to support that man," another Trump supporter said.

Chief Manuel Morales Mayor Francis Suarez June 12 2023.png

Political

Miami officials hoping for peaceful protests ahead of Trump's court appearance

Todd Wilson
5:36 PM, Jun 12, 2023

There were also a few demonstrators against Trump, some who shouted, "Lock him up."

Overall police were able to control tempers and the traffic.

The scene is likely a small preview of what it could be on Tuesday when Trump arrives at the courthouse.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7