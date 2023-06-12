Trump supporter calls indictment 'bogus travesty' as Republicans, Democrats await Tuesday's arraignment

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — No matter what side of the aisle you are on, all eyes will be on Tuesday's coverage of former President Donald Trump's arraignment on federal charges in Miami.

Many Trump supporters said not only will they be watching what happens in court, but they also traveled down to Doral for the president's Monday arrival.

Willy Guardiola is one of them. He's the president of the Palm Beach County Right to Life League.

"He's gonna see people who love Trump, and that's what continues to motivate him to fight this bogus travesty that's going on," Guardiola said.

He is known for organizing large groups of Trump supporters, waving flags and signs in Palm Beach County, and this is no exception. He's encouraging others from Palm Beach County and around the state to head to the courthouse to stand strong for the former president.

WPTV Willy Guardiola says he plans to continue to support President Trump despite the indictment.

"What is going on in this country today is beyond surreal and to have somebody who I truly believe in my heart is innocent, because he is such an American patriot, to have him go through this stuff, and the past 6 1/2 years, the next two days is going to be hell for him, so we all need to be here," Guardiola said. "I've never given up on Trump, so we're going to continue working."

Trump was indicted on 37 federal counts after the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago home and recovered hundreds of classified documents. But it's not just his supporters who will be glued to Tuesday's proceedings.

Palm Beach County Democratic Party Chair Mindy Koch said she wouldn't miss it.

"Of course, everybody I think, it will be the most popular thing on TV, even people who don't watch TV will watch," Koch said. "I don't think anybody will let this landmark event go without at least observing it."

She also shared her thoughts on the charges.

WPTV Palm Beach County Democratic Party Chair Mindy Koch shares her thoughts on the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump.

"The allegations are horrendous, and if they're true, then that's really frightening that he used the presidency for things that I don't think the presidency was meant for," Koch said.

But not everyone will be watching Tuesday's proceedings.

"I'll be monitoring it through your social media feed," former Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay said. "I think, like most Americans, I'll be working at three in the afternoon, but we'll certainly keep an eye out for the headlines that are to follow."

The Democrat added that this is a sad day for our country.

"To see both sides attacking each other over this issue when they are so many important things that a lot of families are struggling with right now," she continued. "It's sad to see a former leader of our country facing this federal indictment. It's sad to see one side of the aisle condemning the judicial system."

Koch released the following statement on Trump's indictment: