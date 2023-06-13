Trump supporters from Treasure Coast travel to Miami for arraignment

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — About 100 Treasure Coast residents made the more than 100-mile drive from Port St. Lucie to Miami to support former president Donald Trump during his Tuesday arraignment.

Marta Winter of Port St. Lucie felt it was important enough for her to caravan to downtown Miami to join the crowds outside of the federal courthouse.

"You have to go after everyone else. You just can't go after Trump," Winter said. "He's the smartest one in the game."

St. Lucie County GOP Chair Kenny Nail said getting a group together at the last minute to make the drive was one of the easiest things he's done as chairman.

WPTV St. Lucie County GOP Chair Kenny Nail explains why he continues to support Donald Trump despite the former president facing federal charges.

"Everybody is rallying behind this man today because of the two-tiered justice system we have," Nail said. "I don't care whether you're a President Trump supporter or not. What needs to happen, every American, Democrat and Republican, we need to come together for this injustice that’s going on."

Nail said Trump should be able to get a fair trial in the Sunshine State.

"I can't say if it was in Washington, D.C. he'd be able to get a fair trial or in New York," Nail said. "But in Miami, in Florida, absolutely I do believe."

Voting in the GOP primary is still months away, but this crowd from the Treasure Coast said they are sticking with Trump.