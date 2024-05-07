Segment 1:

FAU political science professor Kevin Wagner shares his thoughts on the abortion amendment on the November ballot in Florida. He explains why non-party voters and young voters could be key to whether or not the amendment passes or fails.

Young voters, nonpartisan voters could impact abortion amendment, FAU professor says

Segment 2:

Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute explains why the overall condition of the Florida property insurance market is "much stronger" than 12 months ago. Friedlander said the state is seeing "a lot of positive signs."

Florida home insurance market 'much stronger' than 12 months ago, expert says

Segment 3:

Wagner discusses the recent report that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis met former president Donald Trump to bury the hatchet after a bitter presidential primary campaign.