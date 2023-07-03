Watch Now
Why does toxic algae continue to impact Lake Okeechobee?

The executive director of the Friends of the Everglades explains why Lake Okeechobee continues to be impacted by toxic algae despite ongoing water quality projects.
Segment 2: WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley takes a look at the new laws that took effect in Florida on July 1 and how they could impact Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign for president.

Segment 3: Crowley wishes his in-laws a happy 66th wedding anniversary.

