What's the state of Florida's water quality after Hurricane Ian, Nicole?

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Mark Perry, the executive director of the Florida Oceanographic Society, discusses the water quality of Lake Okeechobee and the estuaries following this summer's rainy season.

Perry said after Hurricane Ian and Nicole hit the state, Lake Okeechobee was inundated with fresh water, raising questions about if more discharges will be needed in the weeks ahead.

Also, Perry outlines how the winter forecast and new operating schedule could impact the lake and Treasure Coast.

Director of Florida Oceanographic Society outlines latest water quality report



Palm Beach Post political editor Antonio Fins discusses what we can expect from the Florida Legislature now that the Republicans have a supermajority.

Fins said further restrictions on abortion and open carry laws could be topics that Gov. Ron DeSantis may pursue in 2023.

Also, will lawmakers make substantive changes to help with Florida's home insurance crisis?

Fins believes inflation, the cost of living and school politics will all be key topics in the year ahead.

What's in store for Florida politics in 2023?

The political editor wraps up the show by giving his thoughts on former President Donald Trump's controversial dinner with Nick Fuentes and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

He thinks support for Trump is waning among Republican circles.