Segment 1:

With the end of the wet season, Florida Oceanographic Society Executive Director Mark Perry discusses the health of the St. Lucie Estuary, Indian River Lagoon and Lake Okeechobee.

What's the latest on Lake Okeechobee water management?

Segment 2:

Brian Crowley and Michael Williams discuss the fallout of Matt Gaetz backing out of the nomination for U.S. attorney general and then former Florida AG Pam Bondi getting the nod.

Pam Bondi gets nod to become next US attorney general

Segment 3:

Crowley stepped away from political talk and shared some closing thoughts on the television show "Outlander."