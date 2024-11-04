What you need to know ahead of Election Day

Segment 1:

WPTV anchor Michael Williams speaks with former GOP strategist John "Mac" Stipanovich about why he is supporting Kamala Harris. WPTV also speaks with Florida GOP National Committeeman Peter Feaman about why he continues to support Donald Trump.

Former GOP strategist explains why he's supporting Kamala Harris

Segment 2:

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley and Williams discussed the use of taxpayer dollars to campaign against Florida's abortion and recreational marijuana amendments on the ballot. Crowley also identifies some key dates to keep an eye on after Election Day.

Some important days to keep in mind after election

Segment 3:

Crowley offers a special thanks to poll workers ahead of Election Day.