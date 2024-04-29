What will upcoming release of Jeffrey Epstein documents achieve?

Segment 1:

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg outlines the new laws that are helping law enforcement and prosecutors reduce the rise in antisemitism in Florida.

Aronberg also shares his thoughts on the upcoming release of documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Finally, the state attorney discusses the latest on the cases facing former President Donald Trump.

What will release of Epstein documents achieve?

Segment 2:

President Joe Biden's trip to Florida once again put the issue of abortion in the spotlight. How could the issue affect the November presidential election?

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley and anchor Michael Williams offer their thoughts.

How will abortion in Florida impact 2024 election?

Segment 3:

Crowley explains why he is headed to Scotland.