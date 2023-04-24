Segment 1: Political editor Antonio Fins and political analyst Brian Crowley discuss the impact of a variety of new bills passed by the Florida Legislature and the expansion of the Parental Rights in Education law.

Crowley and Fins also share their thoughts on the ongoing fight between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney.

What will be impact of expanding gender identity law as DeSantis-Disney fight continues?

Segment 2: Crowley and Fins give their insight on DeSantis signing a new death penalty bill into law.

Also, Trump's political attacks on DeSantis continue to heat up before Florida's governor makes an announcement on a 2024 presidential run.

Gov. DeSantis signs new death penalty bill into law

Segment 3: Fins questions DeSantis not visiting Broward County amid historic flooding. Meanwhile, Crowley questions Florida's legislative measures impacting the LGBTQ+ community and how it will be perceived by the rest of the country.