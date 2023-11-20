What were main takeaways from Miami GOP presidential debate?

Segment 1:

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley and WPTV anchor Michael Williams share their thoughts on the third GOP presidential debate, which was held in Miami.

As former president Donald Trump continues to hold a hefty lead in the race, Crowley calls those who participated in the debate, "just in case" candidates as Trump continues to navigate multiple charges and legal problems.

Segment 2:

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley offers his thoughts on why he believes the GOP presidential candidates should address the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump. Also, he and WPTV anchor Michael Williams discuss how foreign policy is becoming a key component among the candidates.

Foreign policy becomes 'increasingly important' part of GOP presidential campaign, Brian Crowley says

Segment 3:

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley salutes all of those who served in the armed forces on Veterans Day.