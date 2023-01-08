Gov. Ron DeSantis was sworn in last week for his second term as Florida governor.

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley and Palm Beach Post political editor Antonio Fins discuss DeSantis' speech and what it could mean for a potential presidential run.

Crowley and Fins also give their thoughts on the migrant crisis in the Florida Keys and along the Mexico border.

What can we expect from Gov. Ron DeSantis as 2nd term begins?

Florida lawmakers played an important role in this week's vote for the Speaker of the House. Crowley and Fins discuss with WPTV's Michael Williams the surprises and impact lawmakers from the Sunshine State had during the several rounds of votes.

Florida lawmakers play pivotal role in Speaker of the House vote

Fins and Crowley wrap up the show by offering their closing comments on the latest jobs report and the prolonged vote for the Speaker of the House.