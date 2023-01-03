Ron DeSantis to be sworn in for second term as Florida governor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ron DeSantis will be sworn in for a second four-year term as Florida governor Tuesday.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. outside the old Florida Capitol building.

Jeanette Nunez will also be sworn in for a second term as lieutenant governor.

Others being sworn in are Attorney General Ashley Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis. The newest member of DeSantis' Cabinet to be sworn in will be Wilton Simpson, who is taking over for Nikki Fried as Florida's agriculture commissioner. Fried forfeited her seat after unsuccessfully challenging Democratic gubernatorial nominee Charlie Crist.

DeSantis won reelection in November, defeating Crist by a landslide.

The Republican governor was first elected in 2018 and is widely thought to be preparing for a presidential run in 2024.