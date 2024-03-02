Segment 1:

Alfred Fields, the president of the West Palm Beach branch of the NAACP, outlines his organization's push to help minorities register and cast their ballot after the state implemented controversial new voting laws following the 2020 election.

West Palm Beach NAACP makes voter registration push amid new Florida laws

Segment 2:

Signs of Florida Legislature becoming more independent of Gov. Ron DeSantis following failed presidential run

The Florida Legislature has shown signs of being more independent of Gov. Ron DeSantis as the debate about a social media ban for young children continues to be on the agenda.

Segment 3:

Brian Crowley critical of Florida's surgeon general following measles cases

After an outbreak of measles at a school in Broward County, WPTV political analyst reiterated the importance of vaccines and offered some advice for Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo.