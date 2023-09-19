US Reps. Lois Frankel, Brian Mast offer contrasting viewpoints on impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden

Segment 1:

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach, blasts the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden, calling it "bogus" and "extreme Republicans doing the bidding of former President [Donald] Trump." Frankel also shares her thoughts on the consequences of a government shutdown.

Impeachment inquiry of President Biden is 'distraction' and 'baseless pursuit of politics,' Rep. Lois Frankel says

Segment 2:

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., explains why he supports the Biden impeachment inquiry following House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's decision this month, saying he and other Republicans just want "simple answers."

US Rep. Brian Mast voices support of Biden impeachment inquiry, wants 'simple answers'

Segment 3:

Palm Beach Post political editor Antonio Fins discusses why McCarthy's decision to open an impeachment inquiry on Biden may not be a wise decision for Republicans. Fins also shares his thoughts on the continued political divisiveness over COVID-19.