US Reps. Lois Frankel, Brian Mast offer contrasting viewpoints on impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden

Segment 1:
U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach, blasts the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden, calling it "bogus" and "extreme Republicans doing the bidding of former President [Donald] Trump." Frankel also shares her thoughts on the consequences of a government shutdown.
Segment 2:
U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., explains why he supports the Biden impeachment inquiry following House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's decision this month, saying he and other Republicans just want "simple answers."
Segment 3:
Palm Beach Post political editor Antonio Fins discusses why McCarthy's decision to open an impeachment inquiry on Biden may not be a wise decision for Republicans. Fins also shares his thoughts on the continued political divisiveness over COVID-19.