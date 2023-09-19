Watch Now
US Reps. Lois Frankel, Brian Mast offer contrasting viewpoints on impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach, blasts the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden, calling it "bogus" and "extreme Republicans doing the bidding of former President [Donald] Trump." Frankel discusses the consequences of a government shutdown.
Segment 1:

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-West Palm Beach, blasts the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden, calling it "bogus" and "extreme Republicans doing the bidding of former President [Donald] Trump." Frankel also shares her thoughts on the consequences of a government shutdown.

Segment 2:

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., explains why he supports the Biden impeachment inquiry following House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's decision this month, saying he and other Republicans just want "simple answers."

Segment 3:

Palm Beach Post political editor Antonio Fins discusses why McCarthy's decision to open an impeachment inquiry on Biden may not be a wise decision for Republicans. Fins also shares his thoughts on the continued political divisiveness over COVID-19.

