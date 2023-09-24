US Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick weighs in on potential government shutdown

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — "To the Point with Michael Williams" kicked off this Sunday amid the looming threat of a potential government shutdown. Last Sunday, we heard from U.S. Representatives Lois Frankel (D) and Brian Mast (R). The discussion continued with Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, representing Florida's 20th Congressional district, covering Broward and a small portion of Palm Beach counties.

Rep. Cherfilus-McCormick turned her attention to her colleagues in the Republican party, who currently have control of the U.S. House of Representatives, and laid blame on a small number of what she calls "extreme" House Republicans for blocking negotiations over funding the government. She also talked about the potential impact a government shutdown could have on residents of South Florida, calling the potential impact "significant."

WATCH: Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick weighs in on potential government shutdown

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick weighs in on potential government shutdown

We also heard, briefly, previous comments from Republican Congressman Brian Mast on the current negotiations. In a conversation from the week prior, Congressman Mast pointed to current border and immigration conditions he said would prevent him for voting to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley also weighed in on the government shutdown debate, saying we need to elect leaders that focus on compromise.

In the second segment, WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley joined Michael Williams for the Sunday roundtable discussion. Their discussion focused on the GOP presidential race and former President Donald Trump's lead over a crowded field, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. And looked at whether other candidates will challenge the former President over his current indictments.

WATCH: WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley weighs in on government shutdown, GOP presidential race

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley weighs in on government shutdown, GOP presidential race

In the "Crowley Closer," WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley talked about the length of our election cycles here in the U.S. compared to some European countries, where campaigns only last six months.

WATCH: 'Crowley Closer'