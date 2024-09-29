Watch Now
NewsPoliticsTo the Point

Actions

US Rep. Brian Mast seeks reelection to 21st Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast speaks with WPTV anchor Michael Williams about the issues he remains focused on as he seeks reelection to the 21st Congressional District.
Posted

Segment 1:

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast speaks with WPTV anchor Michael Williams about the issues he remains focused on as he seeks reelection to the 21st Congressional District.

US Rep. Brian Mast seeks reelection to 21st Congressional District

Segment 2:

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley and anchor Michael Williams discuss whether or not voter turnout will be impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Could Hurricane Helene's devastation impact voter turnout?

Segment 3:

Crowley discusses how communities and neighbors are coming together to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Helene devastated parts of the South.

Neighbors come together in aftermath of Hurricane Helene

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Send questions, comments about 'To The Point'