Segment 1:

U.S. Rep. Brian Mast speaks with WPTV anchor Michael Williams about the issues he remains focused on as he seeks reelection to the 21st Congressional District.

US Rep. Brian Mast seeks reelection to 21st Congressional District

Segment 2:

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley and anchor Michael Williams discuss whether or not voter turnout will be impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Could Hurricane Helene's devastation impact voter turnout?

Segment 3:

Crowley discusses how communities and neighbors are coming together to pick up the pieces after Hurricane Helene devastated parts of the South.