US Rep. Brian Mast among no votes to raise debt ceiling while Rep. Lois Frankel approves measure

U.S. Reps. Brian Mast, R-Fla., and Lois Frankel, D-Fla., speak with WPTV anchor Michael Williams about the raising of the debt ceiling after a contentious last few weeks in Washington.

Mast, Frankel discuss Congress' vote to raise debt ceiling

Brian Crowley says Congress should be applauded for its resolution to resolving a potential debt ceiling crisis.

Congress resolves debt ceiling crisis, Republican campaigns heating up

There are reports that some private schools in Florida are raising their tuition following a new law allowing universal school vouchers, Crowley says.