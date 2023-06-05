Watch Now
US Rep. Brian Mast among no votes to raise debt ceiling while Rep. Lois Frankel approves measure

U.S. Reps. Brian Mast and Lois Frankel speak with WPTV anchor Michael Williams about the raising of the debt ceiling after a contentious last few weeks.
Posted at 8:45 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 08:45:12-04

Segment 1:

U.S. Reps. Brian Mast, R-Fla., and Lois Frankel, D-Fla., speak with WPTV anchor Michael Williams about the raising of the debt ceiling after a contentious last few weeks in Washington.

Mast, Frankel discuss Congress' vote to raise debt ceiling

Segment 2:

Brian Crowley says Congress should be applauded for its resolution to resolving a potential debt ceiling crisis.

Congress resolves debt ceiling crisis, Republican campaigns heating up

Segment 3:

There are reports that some private schools in Florida are raising their tuition following a new law allowing universal school vouchers, Crowley says.

Could universal school vouchers raise private school tuition?

