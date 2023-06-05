US Rep. Brian Mast among no votes to raise debt ceiling while Rep. Lois Frankel approves measure

Segment 1:
U.S. Reps. Brian Mast, R-Fla., and Lois Frankel, D-Fla., speak with WPTV anchor Michael Williams about the raising of the debt ceiling after a contentious last few weeks in Washington.
Mast, Frankel discuss Congress' vote to raise debt ceiling
Segment 2:
Brian Crowley says Congress should be applauded for its resolution to resolving a potential debt ceiling crisis.
Congress resolves debt ceiling crisis, Republican campaigns heating up
Segment 3:
There are reports that some private schools in Florida are raising their tuition following a new law allowing universal school vouchers, Crowley says.
Could universal school vouchers raise private school tuition?