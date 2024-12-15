Urban League of Palm Beach County president lays out key issues in 2025

Segment 1:

WPTV anchor Michael Williams speaks with Urban League of Palm Beach County President and CEO Patrick Franklin about the 2024 Election and engaging voters in the year ahead. Franklin also lays out key issues facing lower-income families.

Segment 2:

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley and Williams discuss the latest political news and the rumors of Gov. Ron DeSantis being nominated for the head of the Department of Defense if Pete Hegseth drops out.

What would Department of Defense under DeSantis look like?

Segment 3:

Crowley has a question for NASA after its Artemis program was delayed again.