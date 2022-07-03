Upcoming August primaries, Florida's abortion law, and more on 'To The Point'

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The August primaries are a few weeks away.

Patrick Franklin, President and CEO of the Urban League of Palm Beach County, said he and his staff are working to get people registered.

"They have to cast their ballot," Franklin told WPTV's Michael Williams on To the Point "That's what we're most concerned about right now, with our previous history of low voter turnout. Now is not the time to sit back and wait."

Franklin also discussed the Fourth of July holiday and how people should use the holiday to come together.

A Florida judge ruled this week the state's new law restricting abortions after 15 weeks in unconstitutional.

The law went into effect Friday, July 1 but once the judge issues his written ruling the law will not be in effect.

Capitol reporter Forrest Saunders takes a look at the what the ruling means and the long fight ahead for both sides.

WPTV NewsChannel 5 political analyst Brian Crowley offers his take on the ruling and other new laws that took effect July 1st.

Political round table discussion with Brian Crowley

Brian Crowley offers his closing comments with the "Crowley Closer".