Third-party candidate 'very well could change the outcome' of presidential election, political analyst says

Posted at 12:05 PM, Mar 25, 2024
Segment 1:

FAU political scientist Kevin Wagner offers his thoughts on the results of the Florida primary and what voters should be looking for as we head toward the November elections. Could a third-party candidate affect the presidential election?

Third-party candidate 'very well could change the outcome' of presidential election, FAU political analyst says

Segment 2:

The founder and CEO of a Different Shade of Love has some strong words for a new law that outlaws the homeless from sleeping or camping in public places.

'It's basically criminalizing homelessness': Advocate bashes new Florida law

Segment 3:

The Palm Beach County Commission currently has a Republican majority, but history shows this isn't as rare of an occurrence as Gov. Ron DeSantis made it out to be during a recent visit to the area.

How rare is it for Palm Beach County Commission to be led by Republicans?

