Third-party candidate 'very well could change the outcome' of presidential election, political analyst says

FAU political scientist Kevin Wagner offers his thoughts on the results of the Florida primary and what voters should be looking for as we head toward the November elections. Could a third-party candidate affect the presidential election?
Third-party candidate 'very well could change the outcome' of presidential election, FAU political analyst says
The founder and CEO of a Different Shade of Love has some strong words for a new law that outlaws the homeless from sleeping or camping in public places.
'It's basically criminalizing homelessness': Advocate bashes new Florida law
The Palm Beach County Commission currently has a Republican majority, but history shows this isn't as rare of an occurrence as Gov. Ron DeSantis made it out to be during a recent visit to the area.
How rare is it for Palm Beach County Commission to be led by Republicans?