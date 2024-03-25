Third-party candidate 'very well could change the outcome' of presidential election, political analyst says

Segment 1:

FAU political scientist Kevin Wagner offers his thoughts on the results of the Florida primary and what voters should be looking for as we head toward the November elections. Could a third-party candidate affect the presidential election?

Third-party candidate 'very well could change the outcome' of presidential election, FAU political analyst says

The founder and CEO of a Different Shade of Love has some strong words for a new law that outlaws the homeless from sleeping or camping in public places.

'It's basically criminalizing homelessness': Advocate bashes new Florida law

The Palm Beach County Commission currently has a Republican majority, but history shows this isn't as rare of an occurrence as Gov. Ron DeSantis made it out to be during a recent visit to the area.