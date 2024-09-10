Segment 1:

District 22 Republican congressional candidate Dan Franzese explains why voters should cast their ballot for him in November. Franzese speaks on the economy, inflation, immigration and Social Security.

Republican Dan Franzese seeks to represent Florida Congressional District 22

Segment 2:

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley and anchor Michael Williams discuss Tuesday's debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Crowley explains why he thinks the debate is more important for Harris than the former president.

Is presidential debate more important for Harris or Trump?

Segment 3:

Brian Crowley shares that he has learned that someone he knows has been diagnosed with breast cancer.