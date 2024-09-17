Segment 1:

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel speaks with WPTV anchor Michael Williams about her top priorities as she seeks reelection in Florida's 22nd Congressional District.

Reproductive freedom, cost of living among top priorities for US Rep. Lois Frankel as she seeks reelection

Segment 2:

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley and Williams discuss former President Trump's association with 9/11 denier Laura Loomer.

Trump's association with Laura Loomer sparks pushback among Republicans

Segment 3:

Crowley offers some thoughts on the 23rd anniversary of 9/11.