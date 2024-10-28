Polls show Trump, Harris still a 'very, very close race' as Election Day nears, political analyst says

Segment 1:

Political analyst Fernand Amandi offers his thoughts on the latest polling numbers as Election Day nears.

Polls show Trump, Harris still a 'very, very close race' as Election Day nears, South Florida political analyst says

Segment 2:

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley and anchor Michael Williams discuss the latest news on the campaign trail as Election Day nears.

Early voting underway in Florida as Election Day nears

Segment 3:

Brian Crowley intends to early vote for November election

Despite being someone who usually votes on the date of the election, WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley says he is voting early for this election.