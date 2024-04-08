Segment 1:

An abortion amendment is now on Florida's ballot for November.

Laura Goodhue of the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates pushes back on critics who say it would allow abortions up to birth, calling it a "bald-faced lie."

Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City, opposes the amendment and says even if it passes or fails, he believes the issue could still be drawn out in the courts. Overdorf called the amendment "poorly written."

Passage or failure of Florida abortion amendment may not end debate, Rep. Toby Overdorf says

Segment 2:

Brian Crowley and Isadora Rangel offer their analysis of how these amendments will impact the Florida elections this year.

How will amendments on abortion, marijuana affect November elections?

Segment 3:

A new bill in Florida would change how vacation rentals are regulated in the state. Also, could Dulles Airport in Washington, D.C., get a new name after a former president?