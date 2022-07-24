The deadline to register for the August primary election is Monday, July 25 at 11:59 p.m.

Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link told WPTV's Michael Williams on To the Point the deadline also affects anyone wanting to change their party affiliation.

Florida is a closed primary state meaning voters can only vote in primaries for which party they are registered.

Every voter will have at least one non-partisan race to vote on.

Sartory Link also told Williams how the new election laws effect voters this election cycle.

The first and only democratic gubernatorial primary debate was held this past week.

Congressman Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried debated in Miami.

Williams looks at each candidate's take on Abortion. WPTV NewsChannel 5 political analyst Brian Crowley weighs in on the debate and the upcoming election cycle.

