As traffic worsens in Palm Beach County, Brian Ruscher with the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency lays out how his department is working to resolve the traffic troubles that drivers face. Ruscher said that the average resident in the county is spending about 60% of their budget on housing and transportation costs.

Palm Beach County 'quickly approaching' gridlock as officials seek traffic solutions

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley discusses the latest toxic algae alerts in Martin County amid discharges from Lake Okeechobee. Also, he and WPTV anchor Michael Williams discuss the upcoming decision by the Florida Supreme Court on whether voters will have the opportunity to vote on constitutional amendments related to abortion and recreational marijuana.

Can Lake Okeechobee discharges, water quality issues ever be resolved?

Crowley offers some thoughts on "loving thy neighbor" as Christians celebrate Easter.