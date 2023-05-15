Watch Now
NewsPoliticalTo the Point

Actions

Palm Beach County Mayor Gregg Weiss calls Agriculture Reserve deal 'very difficult' decision

Palm Beach County Mayor Gregg Weiss shares his thoughts on the new Agriculture Reserve, affordable housing and tornado recovery efforts in North Palm Beach.
Posted at 12:47 PM, May 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-15 12:47:40-04

Segment 1:

Palm Beach County Mayor Gregg Weiss shares his thoughts on the new deal passed by the commission that will allow homes to be built on the Agriculture Reserve.

Weiss also outlines the latest on affordable housing in the county and recovery efforts following last month's EF2 tornado in North Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County Mayor Gregg Weiss discusses Agriculture Reserve deal, affordable housing

Segment 2:

Political analyst Brian Crowley offers his thought on Florida's new immigration laws signed this past week and the end of Title 42.

How will Florida's new immigration laws impact state?

Segment 3:

Crowley closes the show with his thoughts on Mother's Day.

Brian Crowley closes the show with his Mother's Day thoughts

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Send questions, comments about 'To The Point'