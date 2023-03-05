Palm Beach County leaders hosted town hall on rise in antisemitism

Segment 1:

Palm Beach County leaders hosted a town hall on the rise in antisemitism incidents. Among the speakers, Lonny Wilk, deputy director of the Anti-Defamation League for Florida’s regional office. On To the Point, Wilk told WPTV’s Michael Williams that despite the Coronavirus pandemic, antisemitic incidents went up in Florida in 2020.

“At the outset of the pandemic many of us said within my organization, we're going to see antisemitic incidents drop massively because there's less of an opportunity for people to have interpersonal connections, so there would be naturally less of an opportunity for people to express bigotry. We saw the exact opposite, especially here in Florida,” Wilk said.

Wilk encouraged everyone to report any antisemitic incident to https://www.adl.org/report-incident.

Lonny Wilk encourages everyone to report any antisemitic incident

Segment 2

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new book “The Courage to be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival” was released this past week. WPTV Political Analyst Brian Crowley speaks on the book tour and what this means for a potential White House run.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new book released

Segment 3

Brian Crowley offers his “Crowley Closer” about the upcoming legislative session in Florida.