Town hall discussion to tackle rise of antisemitism in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A town hall discussion is taking place Thursday morning to combat the rise of antisemitism in Palm Beach County and throughout South Florida.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the South County Civic Center near Delray Beach.

WPTV NewsChannel 5 anchor Michael Williams will serve as moderator.

Panelists include Patrick Franklin, CEO of the Urban League of Palm Beach County, Lonny Wilk, deputy director of the Anti-Defamation League for Florida, retired Judge Rand Hoch and representatives from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

