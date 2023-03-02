Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach County

Actions

Town hall discussion to tackle rise of antisemitism in Palm Beach County

Michael Williams to moderate discussion starting at 10 a.m.
'No Hate in Palm Beach County'
Palm Beach County
'No Hate in Palm Beach County'
Posted at 8:28 AM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 08:37:20-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A town hall discussion is taking place Thursday morning to combat the rise of antisemitism in Palm Beach County and throughout South Florida.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the South County Civic Center near Delray Beach.

WPTV NewsChannel 5 anchor Michael Williams will serve as moderator.

Panelists include Patrick Franklin, CEO of the Urban League of Palm Beach County, Lonny Wilk, deputy director of the Anti-Defamation League for Florida, retired Judge Rand Hoch and representatives from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Watch the discussion in its entirety live in the video player below or on the WPTV app.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7