Nonprofit looks to fill niche audience in competitive world of journalism in Palm Beach County

Posted

Segment 1:

Journalist Joel Engelhardt discusses his nonprofit, Stet News, which covers local news focusing on Palm Beach County. Engelhardt and WPTV anchor Michael Williams also chat about the state of journalism in the digital age.

Segment 2:

Polling expert Fernand Amandi offers his thoughts on whether Kamala Harris and the Democrats have closed the gap on Republicans as the November election nears.

