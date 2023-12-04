Watch Now
Noble Capital Markets hosts conference at FAU featuring former President George W. Bush

Noble Capital Markets Director of Research Michael Kupinski speaks about the conference being held at Florida Atlantic University, which will include former President George W. Bush. Kupinski outlines what attendees can expect at the conference, being held Dec. 3-5, which will include discussions on emerging technologies and health treatments.
Posted at 12:46 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 12:46:34-05

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley and anchor Michael Williams offer their takeaways on the debate involving Gov. Ron DeSantis and Gov. Gavin Newsom. Also, they discuss the latest development in the GOP presidential race as Crowley said the DeSantis campaign continues to be in "disarray."

What were takeaways of DeSantis vs. Newsom debate?

Brian Crowley offers thoughts on allegations against Florida GOP chair

