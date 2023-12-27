New Florida law set to impact local governments in 2024

Segment 1:

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley and anchor Michael Williams discuss the new laws set to take effect in Florida in 2024, including the disclosure of wealth and income by local elected officials. Crowley also shares his latest thoughts on the presidential campaigns of Gov. Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.

Segment 2:

Insurance costs continue to impact Florida residents as the new year begins. Crowley and Williams discuss how it might impact the political landscape in 2024.

Segment 3:

