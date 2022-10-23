Joe Budd, Republican candidate for 23rd Congressional District, makes his case as midterm elections near

Segment 1:

There will be new representation for southern Palm Beach County in Congress next year.

U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election for his district.

Republican Joe Budd and Democrat Jared Moskowitz are the front-runners for the seat.

Budd told WPTV's Michael Williams on this week's To the Point that the economy is his top priority.

"The No. 1 thing that we can do is turn around the Biden administration's elimination and foot on the neck of the fossil fuel industry," Budd said. "Energy independence is the No. 1 thing."

Budd also told Williams he will not support a nationwide abortion ban as he believes it should be left up to the states.

Williams is expected to meet with Moskowitz next week.

Segment 2:

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced this week he wants to call back the Legislature to vote on more funding for Hurricane Ian and additional laws regarding homeowners' insurance in Florida.

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley reacted to the news and breaks down the Senate debate between U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla.

Segment 3

Crowley urges people to get out and vote during the midterm elections and to vote for politicians on both sides of the aisle that are willing to work together to "get things done [and] help make Florida a better state."