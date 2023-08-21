Watch Now
Is Donald Trump being treated fairly?

Former FBI agent Stuart Kaplan and former federal prosecutor David Weinstein offer their thoughts on the fourth indictment of former President Donald Trump.
Posted at 11:20 AM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 11:20:09-04

Segment 2: How will Gov. Ron DeSantis perform in 1st GOP presidential debate?

Political analyst Brian Crowley discusses the upcoming GOP debate and how Gov. Ron DeSantis might perform on the big stage.

Segment 3: Safety in schools paramount as new year begins

Political analyst Brian Crowley offers some thoughts on safety at school as children head back to class this fall.

