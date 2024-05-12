Segment 1:

National Urban League President & CEO Marc Morial speaks on the division in the U.S. and offers advice on what Americans need to do to reduce the tension and unify as a country.

He also explains the importance of early voting and pushes back on those who "undermine the confidence" in the election system for "partisan purposes."

'Irresponsible to erode confidence' in election system, Urban League president says

Segment 2:

Dr. Kevin Wagner of Florida Atlantic University explains how despite pro-Palestinian protests making headlines the last few weeks, polls show that support for Israel remains strong. Also, he said that polling indicates that issues like the economy and inflation are much more important to young voters.

FAU professor: Polling 'more favorable' toward Israel despite pro-Palestinian protests

Segment 3:

Wagner stresses the importance of voting in this year's elections despite the negativity in politics.