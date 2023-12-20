Segment 1:

Isadora Rangel, a member of the Miami Herald's Editorial Board, political analyst Brian Crowley and WPTV anchor Michael Williams preview the upcoming Iowa caucuses and how it could impact the campaign of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Also, they discuss the impact of democracy in the U.S. when Americans lose trust in government institutions.

Iowa caucuses could be 'make or break' for DeSantis presidential campaign

Segment 2:

Rangel, Crowley and Williams preview the upcoming Florida legislative session. Also, the panel discusses the latest on the 2024 presidential race and what happens if Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn't become president.

Should Democrats be worried about potential Biden vs. Trump rematch?

Segment 3:

Rangel wants residents to be aware of two pieces of legislation that will be considered by Florida lawmakers that affect worker rights. Crowley offers some advice this holiday season.