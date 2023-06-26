Watch Now
NewsPoliticalTo the Point

Actions

Immigration, abortion debate key topics in Florida ahead of 2024 election

Attorney Richard Hujber offers insight into the immigration debate as Florida implements a new law that could impact about a million people in the state.
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 11:29:20-04

Segment 1: Attorney Richard Hujber offers insight into the immigration debate as Florida implements a new law that could impact about a million people in the state.

Immigration, abortion debate key topics in Florida ahead of 2024 election

Segment 2: Political analyst Brian Crowley discusses the fight for abortion rights in Florida ahead of the 2024 elections.

Florida Democrats gear up for abortion fight

Segment 3:

Baseball or basketball? Crowley offers thoughts on DeSantis' sports opinions

Baseball or basketball? Brian Crowley offers thoughts on DeSantis' sports opinions

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Send questions, comments about 'To The Point'