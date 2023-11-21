Segment 1:

State Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boynton Beach, explains the latest on the affordable housing crisis in Florida and how long it will take legislation to hopefully lower the cost of insurance in Florida. Berman also outlines what needs to be done at a national level to help alleviate the housing affordability problems impacting the entire country.

'I don't think we've done enough on property insurance,' State Sen. Lori Berman says

Segment 2:

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley and anchor Michael Williams discuss the latest on the GOP presidential race and what's been hurting the campaign of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis works to combat lagging polls in GOP presidential race

Segment 3:

Crowley offers some advice as we come together for Thanksgiving.