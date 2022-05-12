'I do have a problem with him,' Sen. Rick Scott says of President Joe Biden

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., isn't backing down from his comments about President Joe Biden.

Scott defended his remarks from earlier in the week that Biden is "unwell" and should resign during an interview with WPTV's Matt Sczesny in advance of Sunday's "To the Point."

"Well, I do have a problem with him," Scott said Thursday morning in a satellite interview from Washington. "I mean, look at what's happened since he got elected."

Scott spoke about the nation's record-high inflation numbers, the rising price of gasoline and mothers who can't find baby formula as just some of his critiques of the Biden administration.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP President Joe Biden speaks in in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Washington.

"You watch the press conferences, he doesn't even know what state I'm from," Scott said. "I mean, look, he's confused and then he says things that are completely untrue, so – and he blames everybody for everything. He had a press conference and he says he's going to talk about what he's going to do to fix inflation. Yeah, what he's going to do is blame everybody else. So, absolutely, we gotta get somebody in there who wants to do the job."

Biden has attacked Scott's 11-point plan to "rescue America" as "ultra-MAGA." Former President Donald Trump's campaign slogan was "Make America Great Again."

Scott is the head of the Senate Republicans' campaign arm.