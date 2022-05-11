Sen. Rick Scott says President Joe Biden 'unwell' and should resign

WASHINGTON — A U.S. senator from Florida is calling on President Joe Biden to resign.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., blamed Biden for the country's record-setting inflation and said in a news release Tuesday that the "most effective thing Joe Biden can do to solve the inflation crisis he created is resign."

"He's the problem," Scott said. "Getting him out of office is a quick and easy solution."

Scott's remarks came shortly before Biden addressed the nation, imploring the support of Congress to help "lower everyday costs for hard-working Americans and lower the deficit by asking large corporations and wealthiest Americans to not engage in price gouging and to pay their fair share in taxes."

Scott called Biden "unwell" and "unfit for office."

"He's incoherent, incapacitated and confused," Scott said. "He doesn't know where he is half the time. He's incapable of leading and he's incapable of carrying out his duties. Period."

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP President Joe Biden speaks in in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Washington.

However, Scott's remarks didn't seem to favor much support from his partisan colleagues.

"Senators speak for themselves," Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., told Fox News.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said he's "not a doctor" and couldn't speak to Biden's wellness and pointed out that Biden is still the commander-in-chief.

"And even though I disagree with most everything he does, he's still president," Grassley told Fox News.

But Scott stood by his words.

"Everyone knows it," Scott said. "No one is willing to say it. But we have to, for the sake of the country. Joe Biden can't do the job."