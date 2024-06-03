How will new Lake Okeechobee water management plan impact Treasure Coast, Palm Beach Co.?

SEGMENT 1:

Eve Samples, the executive director of Friends of the Everglades, offers her thoughts on the new Lake Okeechobee water release schedule.

She called it a "vast improvement" from water management plans of the past. However, Samples said it won't be a "cure all" that will stop harmful discharges to the east coast.

Will new Lake Okeechobee water management plan improve Treasure Coast water quality?

SEGMENT 2:

WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley discusses whether or not President Joe Biden should have pardoned former President Donald Trump and the strategy behind this notion. Also, he and WPTV anchor Michael Williams discuss the presidential debates along with Sen. Rick Scott's push to become the Senate majority leader.

Should Joe Biden have pardoned Donald Trump?

SEGMENT 3:

Crowley shares some thoughts on Memorial Day and the upcoming presidential debates.