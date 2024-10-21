Watch Now
NewsPoliticsTo the Point

Actions

How close will Florida races for president, US Senate be in 2024?

Brian Crowley and Antonio Fins offer their analysis of the presidential, U.S. Senate and some of the other top races and amendments on the ballot in Florida.
Posted

Segment 1:

WPTV political analysts Brian Crowley and Antonio Fins offer their thoughts on the presidential, U.S. Senate and some of the other top races — along with the six amendments — on the ballot in Florida this November.

How close will Florida races for president, US Senate be in 2024?

Segment 2:

Crowley and Antonio Fins dig deeper into the six amendments on the Florida ballot and share their analysis before voters cast their ballot.

What Florida voters need to know about 6 amendments on the ballot

Segment 3: Fins and Crowley have some parting thoughts as early voting begins in Florida.

Advice for voters as early voting begins in Florida

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Send questions, comments about 'To The Point'