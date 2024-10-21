Segment 1:
WPTV political analysts Brian Crowley and Antonio Fins offer their thoughts on the presidential, U.S. Senate and some of the other top races — along with the six amendments — on the ballot in Florida this November.
How close will Florida races for president, US Senate be in 2024?
Segment 2:
Crowley and Antonio Fins dig deeper into the six amendments on the Florida ballot and share their analysis before voters cast their ballot.
What Florida voters need to know about 6 amendments on the ballot
Segment 3: Fins and Crowley have some parting thoughts as early voting begins in Florida.
Advice for voters as early voting begins in Florida