Segment 1: Urban League of Palm Beach County President and CEO Patrick Franklin discusses the affordable housing crisis in Florida and steps that leaders can take to alleviate the escalating problem.

How can we resolve Florida's affordable housing crisis?

Segment 2: WPTV political analyst Brian Crowley says the state's lawmaker special session is "largely a waste of time" and "mostly a political stunt" for Gov. Ron DeSantis. Also, Crowley and WPTV anchor Michael Williams discuss the upcoming GOP debate in Miami as Nikki Haley gains momentum in the latest polls.

Here's what to look for as GOP candidates prepare for Miami debate

Segment 3: Crowley explains why daylight saving time has disrupted a member of his household.